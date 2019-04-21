Watford v Southampton

Watford forward Troy Deeney is suspended as a result of being sent off against Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Watford remain without captain Troy Deeney, who serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Roberto Pereyra is a doubt with the hip injury that ruled him out of Saturday's win at Huddersfield.

Southampton's Mario Lemina will hope to be involved again having made a goalscoring return on Saturday, in his first game since December.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard remains a doubt with the minor knock that saw him miss the weekend defeat at Newcastle.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "In this moment, I'm not thinking if we are going to be able to keep our position or not.

"To be honest, I prefer to be focused on our next game in three days and we have to recover and try to prepare as best as possible for the next game.

"This is the only way. At the end of the season, we can achieve something really special for us."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We are still in trouble. That is for sure. The journey is still a tough one for us.

"Now is the moment to bring the heads up because I think we played very good games in the past weeks and deserved to get points."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have only lost one of the past 11 meetings in all competitions (W5, D5).

Watford's most recent home victory against Southampton was by 3-2 in the Championship in September 2007.

Watford

Watford have only lost one of their past eight home games in all competitions (W5, D2).

They have conceded in each of their past eight Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition.

They have only drawn two of their 16 Premier League home games this season (W8, L6).

Gerard Deulofeu has scored eight goals in his past nine appearances for Watford in all competitions.

Southampton