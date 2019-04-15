Brighton & Hove Albion v Cardiff City

Brighton's 2017-18 player of the season Pascal Gross has missed seven successive games because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Brighton have Pascal Gross and Solly March back in contention to face Cardiff on Tuesday.

Gross has been unavailable since 26 February because of a hamstring injury, while a calf problem ruled winger March out of the past two matches.

Anthony Knockaert is suspended as a result of his red card on Saturday.

Cardiff have no new injury concerns for this rearranged fixture, with Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson both long-term absentees.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: The fight to avoid the final relegation place has very quickly become a straight shoot-out between these two clubs.

Brighton's heaviest defeat under Chris Hughton will have undoubtedly caused some lasting damage. He now has to decide whether to shake his team up, or trust the players involved last weekend to make amends. It's a tough call.

Controversy seems to be following Cardiff around at present, but this is a game they simply can't lose. Aside from the current five-point gap to safety, the Bluebirds goal difference is irretrievably worse than all the sides above them and they've still got to play Liverpool and Manchester United.

It's safe to say there are likely to be nervous faces everywhere you look at the Amex on Tuesday.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton on the 5-0 loss to Bournemouth: "(The) players have reacted well. We had a meeting yesterday, went through the game and the goals that we conceded.

"It was probably our worst performance of the season but this is football.

"There isn't one player in that changing room that wouldn't have gone through a bad defeat, a bad performance, and what it's always about is how you respond to that.

"I expect very much a reaction from our players."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton beat Cardiff 1-0 in the Championship in their most recent meeting at the Amex Stadium, in January 2017. The previous four encounters at the stadium were all drawn.

Cardiff could win both league matches against Brighton in a single campaign for the first time since 1998-99 in the fourth tier.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could lose five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time in 12 years.

It's four defeats in six Premier League home games for the Seagulls (W1, D1).

Albion have only earned 12 points from their past 17 league fixtures (W3, D3, L11).

Eight of their nine league victories this season have been by a one-goal margin.

Only Crystal Palace and Huddersfield have scored fewer home league goals than Brighton's 17.

Their tally of 18 league goals from set-pieces in 2018-19 is only surpassed by Liverpool.

Glenn Murray has gone nine home league appearances without a goal.

Cardiff City