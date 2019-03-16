Sutton United v Gateshead
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|37
|21
|10
|6
|61
|28
|33
|73
|2
|Solihull Moors
|37
|21
|7
|9
|60
|33
|27
|70
|3
|Wrexham
|38
|20
|9
|9
|46
|29
|17
|69
|4
|Fylde
|37
|18
|13
|6
|63
|32
|31
|67
|5
|Salford
|37
|19
|9
|9
|63
|38
|25
|66
|6
|Eastleigh
|37
|19
|7
|11
|49
|45
|4
|64
|7
|Harrogate
|36
|18
|9
|9
|68
|45
|23
|63
|8
|Gateshead
|38
|18
|8
|12
|48
|35
|13
|62
|9
|Sutton United
|38
|15
|12
|11
|44
|44
|0
|57
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|37
|15
|10
|12
|50
|35
|15
|55
|11
|Barrow
|38
|14
|10
|14
|42
|43
|-1
|52
|12
|Bromley
|38
|13
|9
|16
|51
|56
|-5
|48
|13
|Hartlepool
|38
|12
|12
|14
|47
|53
|-6
|48
|14
|Halifax
|37
|10
|17
|10
|32
|33
|-1
|47
|15
|Dag & Red
|38
|13
|8
|17
|44
|47
|-3
|47
|16
|Boreham Wood
|37
|10
|14
|13
|38
|46
|-8
|44
|17
|Maidenhead United
|38
|13
|5
|20
|39
|61
|-22
|44
|18
|Chesterfield
|38
|9
|16
|13
|41
|46
|-5
|43
|19
|Barnet
|34
|11
|8
|15
|33
|44
|-11
|41
|20
|Dover
|38
|10
|10
|18
|43
|58
|-15
|40
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|38
|9
|11
|18
|52
|66
|-14
|38
|22
|Aldershot
|37
|8
|8
|21
|29
|60
|-31
|32
|23
|Maidstone United
|37
|8
|5
|24
|30
|64
|-34
|29
|24
|Braintree
|38
|7
|7
|24
|36
|68
|-32
|28