Scottish Championship
DunfermlinePDundee UtdP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Dunfermline Athletic v Dundee United

Live Text

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County27176450262457
2Dundee Utd2713773734346
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline28117103030040
5Inverness CT2791263630639
6Morton28810102736-934
7Queen of Sth2879123535030
8Falkirk2979133039-930
9Partick Thistle2885152944-1529
10Alloa2768132741-1426
