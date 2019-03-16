Attempt missed. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Falkirk v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 5Edjenguele
- 23Dixon
- 6Paton
- 16McShane
- 21Osman
- 7Petravicius
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 8Todorov
- 9Jarvis
- 11MacLean
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 27Waddington
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 31McMillan
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 8Bannigan
- 17Slater
- 32Cardle
- 10McDonald
- 7Spittal
- 30Mansell
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 14Gordon
- 19Storey
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 99Roy
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.
Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle).
Abdul Osman (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).
Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Partick Thistle 1. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle.
Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul Paton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.