Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Partick Thistle1

Falkirk v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 23Dixon
  • 6Paton
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 7Petravicius
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 27Waddington

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 31McMillan
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 32Cardle
  • 10McDonald
  • 7Spittal
  • 30Mansell

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 14Gordon
  • 19Storey
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 99Roy
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ciaran McKenna.

Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle).

Abdul Osman (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).

Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Partick Thistle 1. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle.

Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul Paton.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County27176450262457
2Dundee Utd2713773734346
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline28117103030040
5Inverness CT2791263630639
6Morton28810102736-934
7Partick Thistle2894153044-1431
8Queen of Sth2879123535030
9Falkirk2978143040-1029
10Alloa2768132741-1426
