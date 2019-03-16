This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Dumbarton v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.
This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|29
|18
|7
|4
|56
|29
|27
|61
|2
|Forfar
|29
|15
|5
|9
|43
|40
|3
|50
|3
|Raith Rovers
|29
|13
|9
|7
|59
|37
|22
|48
|4
|East Fife
|29
|13
|6
|10
|45
|42
|3
|45
|5
|Montrose
|28
|10
|5
|13
|36
|45
|-9
|35
|6
|Dumbarton
|28
|9
|7
|12
|47
|48
|-1
|34
|7
|Airdrieonians
|28
|10
|4
|14
|36
|37
|-1
|34
|8
|Stranraer
|28
|8
|8
|12
|34
|43
|-9
|32
|9
|Brechin
|27
|7
|7
|13
|33
|45
|-12
|28
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|29
|8
|4
|17
|29
|52
|-23
|28