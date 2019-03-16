Scottish League One
DumbartonPAirdrieoniansP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Live Text

This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29187456292761
2Forfar2915594340350
3Raith Rovers29139759372248
4East Fife29136104542345
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2888123443-932
9Brechin2777133345-1228
10Stenhousemuir2984172952-2328
View full Scottish League One table

