Scottish League One
Arbroath0East Fife0

Arbroath v East Fife

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 9Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 12Spence
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Wallace
  • 18Denholm
  • 21Hill

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 15Dowds
  • 9Court

Substitutes

  • 3Docherty
  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 18Linton
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Mark Whatley.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29187455282761
2Raith Rovers291310659362349
3Forfar2914694240248
4East Fife29136104441345
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2879123343-1030
9Stenhousemuir2985162951-2229
10Brechin2777133345-1228
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories