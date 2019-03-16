Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Arbroath v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 9Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12Spence
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Wallace
- 18Denholm
- 21Hill
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 12Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 15Dowds
- 9Court
Substitutes
- 3Docherty
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 10Smith
- 18Linton
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Mark Whatley.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.