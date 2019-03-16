Scottish League One
Forfar0Raith Rovers0

Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Hilson
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Moore
  • 11Spencer
  • 9Baird
  • 10Easton

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 8Gillespie
  • 4Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 3Crane
  • 11Dingwall
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 18McKay
  • 24Barjonas
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Matthews
  • 17Lyness
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie
  • 30Gullan
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29187455282761
2Raith Rovers291310659362349
3Forfar2914694240248
4East Fife29136104441345
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2879123343-1030
9Stenhousemuir2985162951-2229
10Brechin2777133345-1228
