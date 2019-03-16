Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 7Hilson
- 6Irvine
- 8Moore
- 11Spencer
- 9Baird
- 10Easton
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Reilly
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Coupe
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 8Gillespie
- 4Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3Crane
- 11Dingwall
- 14Wedderburn
- 18McKay
- 24Barjonas
- 15Nisbet
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Matthews
- 17Lyness
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
- 30Gullan
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Live Text
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.