Attempt saved. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Stenhousemuir v Stranraer
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 19MunroBooked at 10mins
- 5Marsh
- 11Cook
- 7Gibbons
- 22McBrearty
- 6Ferry
- 4Neill
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 15Halleran
- 16Dickson
- 17McMinn
- 20Dingwall
- 21Watters
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 17Smith
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 10McCann
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
- 11Anderson
Substitutes
- 4McDonald
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStranraer
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Booking
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Dangerous play by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Marsh.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.