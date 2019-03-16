Scottish League Two
Queen's Park1Elgin1

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLaren
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 3Summers
  • 10Galt
  • 9Hawke
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14East
  • 15Ruth
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Grant
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14BronskyBooked at 43mins
  • 22McGowan
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 7OmarBooked at 16mins
  • 17Maciver
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 9McLeish
  • 11Sutherland
  • 12Hester
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Wilson
  • 20Hay
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
543

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

Booking

Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.

Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

Booking

Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dominic McLaren following a corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 1. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Greg Morrison.

Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).

Scott Roberts (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by James McGowan.

Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead28213454203466
2Edinburgh City29194650193161
3Clyde28174742271555
4Annan Athletic29155950321850
5Elgin28124124652-640
6Stirling29114143738-137
7Queen's Park2989123439-533
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2844202569-4416
10Albion2835202261-3914
