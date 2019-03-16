Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Queen's Park v Elgin City
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 5McLaren
- 4McKernon
- 6Gibson
- 2McLean
- 8Roberts
- 7McGrory
- 3Summers
- 10Galt
- 9Hawke
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14East
- 15Ruth
- 16Bradley
- 17Grant
- 18Magee
- 20McDougall
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14BronskyBooked at 43mins
- 22McGowan
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 7OmarBooked at 16mins
- 17Maciver
- 10Roberts
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 12Hester
- 15Wilson
- 16Wilson
- 20Hay
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 543
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Gourlay.
Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kieran Moore (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Booking
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dominic McLaren following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 1. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Greg Morrison.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Scott Roberts (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by James McGowan.
Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.