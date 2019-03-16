Scottish League Two
Clyde0Stirling0

Clyde v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 8McStay
  • 10Rankin
  • 6Grant
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 12Banks
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Syvertsen
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Duffie
  • 21Hughes

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 6Banner
  • 2Horne
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Thomson
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 12Hamilton
  • 14Glover
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Wright
  • 18Mclear
  • 19Mackin
  • 21Binnie
Referee:
David Dickinson

Live Text

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead28213454203466
2Edinburgh City29195550183262
3Clyde28165741271453
4Annan Athletic29146949321748
5Elgin28124124551-640
6Stirling29115133737038
7Queen's Park2989123338-533
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2844202569-4416
10Albion2835202261-3914
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories