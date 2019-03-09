Scottish Gossip: Hibs may close stand after incidents, Lennon, Hastie, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster has refused to rule out closing the Easter Road stand from which a bottle was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair and a supporter ran on to the playing area to confront Rangers captain James Tavernier this week. (Various)

Steven Gerrard believes midfielder Steven Davis will sign for the club permanently next season. Davis is currently on loan from Southampton. (The Times,Scottish Sun)

Crystal Palace have emerged as the biggest threat to Rangers'hopes of signing Motherwell winger Jake Hastie, 19, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Express)

Neil Lennon has already started planning Celtic's recruitment for next season in consultation with specialist Lee Congerton. (Various)

Former Celtic defender John Hughes has urged the Scottish champions to break the bank to sign Oliver Burke, who is currently on loan in Glasgow from West Bromwich Albion. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee goalkeeper Seny Dieng warns his team-mates to steel themselves for a scrap when Hearts visit Dens Park this afternoon. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Dundee attacker Craig Wighton says he appreciates what the club did for him, but will still celebrate if he scores for Hearts today. (Various)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has accused the SPFL of double standards after forcing his side to play Motherwell last weekend following the abandonment of the original fixture. Kilmarnock had planned a warm-weather training camp in Tenerife but were told they had to play the match before the league split, in contrast to last season when a game with Hamilton Academical was postponed in December and not played until mid-April. (Scotsman, print edition)

Former Rangers defender David Bates hopes his Hamburg derby record is better than his poor Old Firm one. The Hamburg stopper faces rivals St Pauli on Sunday having failed to beat Celtic in three attempts. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Mo Farah is eyeing a shock return to the track - after being inspired by Laura Muir's second successive double gold at the European Indoor Championships. Double Olympic champion Fara quit track athletics in 2017 to focus on road running and marathons but he is tempted to defend his world 10,000m title in Doha in October. (Scottish Sun)