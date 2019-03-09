Premier League round-up: Comeback wins for Newcastle & Southampton

Southampton have a two-point safety cushion with eight games remaining

Southampton produced a stirring comeback to beat third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who failed to win for the fourth successive Premier League game.

Harry Kane's 17th top-flight strike of the season put Spurs 1-0 ahead at St Mary's before two goals in five second-half minutes by Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse earned Saints a fine win.

Spurs are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City with eight games remaining.

Despite Southampton's battling win, the comeback of the day came at St James' Park, where Newcastle trailed Everton 2-0 before winning 3-2.

Leading through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal, Everton keeper Jordan Pickford blatantly fouled Salomon Rondon after dropping the ball at the forward's feet.

Referee Lee Mason awarded a penalty but did not send Pickford off - and the keeper atoned for his error by saving Matt Ritchie's spot-kick.

Richarlison doubled the Toffees' lead before Rondon reduced the deficit, Ayoze Perez scoring twice in three minutes to seal an incredible victory.

Huddersfield's painful Premier League demise continued as Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scored in front of England manager Gareth Southgate, who names his latest squad on Wednesday.

The Terriers are 16 points from safety with eight matches left - including games against Tottenham (away), Liverpool (away) and Manchester United (home).

Ryan Fraser added the second in the Cherries' 2-0 win.

Elsewhere, Jamie Vardy scored twice in Leicester City's 3-1 win over Fulham - Brendan Rodgers' first victory as Foxes boss.

Leicester took the lead through Youri Tielemans, only for Togo international Floyd Ayite to equalise before Vardy's double.

The Cottagers are 13 points from safety with eight games left.

Cardiff remain in the relegation zone despite a 2-0 win over West Ham - goals by Junior Hoilett and Víctor Camarasa earning Neil Warnock's side the points.

In the early game, Crystal Palace's poor home form continued with a 2-1 defeat by fierce rivals Brighton at Selhurst Park.

Former Palace forward Glenn Murray, who was listed as a substitute on the teamsheet before Florin Andone was injured in the warm-up, put Brighton ahead - but Luka Milivojevic equalised from the penalty spot.

The Seagulls completed the league double over Palace for the first time since 1983-84 through Anthony Knockaert's sublime finish. Palace have lost eight of their 15 home league games this season.

Leaders Manchester City hope to go four points clear at the top of the table when they entertain Watford in the 17:30 GMT kick-off, while there are three matches on Sunday.

Second-placed Liverpool are at home to Burnley (12:00), Chelsea host Wolves (14:05) in a sixth-versus-seventh game, and in-form Manchester United travel to Arsenal (16:30).