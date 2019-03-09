David Healy: 'We will take Glenavon defeat on the chin'

Linfield's defeat ended a run of 10 consecutive Premiership victories

Linfield boss David Healy is confident his table-topping side will quickly bounce back from Friday's Irish Premiership defeat at Glenavon.

Instead of going 12 points clear, the Blues remain nine points ahead of Ballymena United who have two games in hand and play Coleraine on Saturday.

"I cannot be too critical because the players have given us so much over the last few months," said Healy.

"We take this one on the chin, disappointing as it is."

Linfield title hopes hit by defeat at Glenavon

Highlights: Glenavon 0-2 Linfield

Healy voted top boss for February

Linfield have the chance to win their second trophy of the season on Tuesday night when they play Crusaders in the final of the County Antrim Shield at Seaview.

Healy's men lifted the NI League Cup by beating Ballymena 1-0 in the final in February, and they have seven matches left in the league.

The manager said they could have been stronger at the back in the Glenavon match, which was their fourth defeat of the Premiership campaign.

"We did not defend properly and we missed important chances," added the former Northern Ireland striker.

"I thought we dominated the majority of the first half but could not get the breakthrough with the wind.

"We got hit early in the second half with a strike from outside the box which was disappointing.

"But we won't beat ourselves up about it, just as we don't get carried away when we're winning.

"We move on because there are big games coming up. They are a pretty level-headed bunch in there.

"Since we lost to Ballymena on 1 December, the run the players have been on has been incredible."