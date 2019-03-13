England: Who would you pick for the Euro 2020 qualifiers?

Gareth Southgate (centre in the suit) with England players
The games in March are England's first since the Nations League win over Croatia in November

England begin their Euro 2020 qualification campaign in March with fixtures against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Manager Gareth Southgate might look to start newcomer Declan Rice of West Ham, and who plays in goal after World Cup keeper Jordan Pickford's recent hiccups for Everton?

So, have a go at picking your England XI.

England

Choose who you would pick in your potential England XI for the Euro 2020 qualifiers - and then share it with your friends

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC