Clyde deducted four points for fielding an ineligible player

League Two promotion-chasers Clyde have protested against the "unprecedentedly harsh" deduction of four points for fielding an ineligible player.

Declan Fitzpatrick appeared in February's 1-0 win over Albion Rovers and the 1-1 draw away to Queen's Park.

Both results - which came during a run of 16 games unbeaten - were overturned with 3-0 wins awarded to their opponents. Clyde were also fined £1500.

The club were seven points off leaders Peterhead with a game in hand.

They are now third - five points clear of fourth-placed Annan Athletic having played a game fewer.

Fitzpatrick has been a Clyde player since September 2018, but was on loan at Clydebank earlier this season and returned after the registration window closed.

Two board directors have offered to resign, however chairman David Dishon says the board have rejected the requests.

"We are deeply disappointed with the outcome as, despite the fact that we admitted the breach of the SPFL rules, we feel that we put forward a robust and cogent case as part of our defence," Dishon said.

"The breach occurred as a result of a genuine oversight and a gap in the administrative procedures. This error was not the fault of any individual.

"I understand that the supporters will share our devastation at this news, but we have to try to stayed focused on the rest of the season. Promotion is still a realistic target and that remains our priority."

Clyde have seven days to appeal against the decision.

Earlier this season, Hearts admitted to "inadvertently" fielding an ineligible player in their Scottish League Cup group-stage victory over Cove Rangers.

They were deducted two League Cup points and fined £10,000.