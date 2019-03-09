Real Madrid: Santiago Solari expected more from some players

Santiago Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui in October, initially as caretaker manager before being given the Real Madrid job full-time

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has told a small number of his players they have not performed at the level expected as a disappointing season looks set to end without a trophy.

The Spanish giants were knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, losing 4-1 to Ajax for a 5-3 aggregate defeat.

It was a third successive loss for Real, who are 12 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

"The majority have delivered as expected, some have not," said Solari.

"I have told them so personally."

Recent results have put Solari's future at the club in doubt, and it has been reported he is on the verge of being sacked.

After Tuesday's stunning home defeat by Ajax, the Argentine said he would not resign.

He arrived 80 minutes late for his news conference Saturday and would not comment about his own future, but he said no coach could expect to stay at the 13-time European champions for long.

"I cannot reveal what has been said in private but I will repeat what I said on my first day here, which is that everyone here is just passing through," he added.

"The only objective we work towards is the next game.

"I'm always going to give the best of myself, as I have done since the first day I was here. It is an honour to coach Real Madrid."