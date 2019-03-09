PFA Scotland call for 'open and candid discussions' on fan behaviour

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Man confronts Rangers captain Tavernier during draw with Hibernian

PFA Scotland have called for "open and candid discussions" about how to eradicate off-field incidents after Rangers captain James Tavernier was confronted by a man at Easter Road.

A 21-year-old was arrested after the incident in Friday's draw with Hibs.

It came six days after a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair at the same ground.

"It is clear the current processes in place are not working," PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart said.

"Raging and furious" Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster told BBC Radio Scotland that the fan will be banned for life and that she will personally apologise to Tavernier.

Wishart praised the Rangers captain for his "calm handling" of the incident and welcomed Dempster's "swift condemnation" after she said that "nothing is off the table" with regards to sanctions and action.

"We find ourselves at a loss for words after yet another incident at a football ground which has endangered the safety of one of our members," said Wishart.

"We previously used the term 'groundhog day' and we can't believe we are back here discussing this topic again, just days after a bottle was thrown at a player during a match at Easter Road."

Speaking to BBC Scotland in the immediate aftermath of the game, Dempster said the supporter's actions should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the rest of the fans.

"They've embarrassed this club tonight again, it's completely and utterly unacceptable," she said.

"What are we going to be talking about tomorrow? What is going to be on the back pages of the paper? What are you going to be asking me about? You're going to be asking me about this.

"There is a big debate, a healthy debate going on in the Scottish game. But I'm going to bring it back to personal responsibility. Who thought it was okay to come in here with a glass bottle and throw it? Who thinks it's alright to jump over an advertising hoarding? Ninety-nine-point-nine per cent of the people in here don't think it's okay and we ought to remember not to tarnish these guys as well."

'It's just unacceptable' - reaction

'We need it to stop' - Hibs boss Heckingbottom on fan behaviour

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom on Sportsound

I should be here talking to you about how proud I am of the players and yet again I'm getting asked questions about fan misbehaviour. We need it to stop. It's sad I'm not here raving to you about how proud I am of the players. I have to speak about something else.

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann on Sportsound

It's just unacceptable. We should be speaking about how well Rangers have played in this match and some of the last-ditch defending from Hibs.