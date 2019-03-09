Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg: Champions top for first time since September
Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga for the first time since September by thrashing Wolfsburg.
Borussia Dortmund, who were nine points clear at the top in December, beat Stuttgart 3-1 but have now slipped behind Bayern on goal difference.
Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put the hosts 2-0 up with close-range finishes before James Rodriguez added a third from the edge of the box.
Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Lewandowski's second sealed the rout.
Poland forward Lewandowski is now the top-scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history, with 197 goals. Former Bayern striker Claudio Pizarro, who is still playing in the German top flight with Werder Bremen at the age of 40, was the previous record-holder with 195.
Paco Alcacer and Christian Pulisic scored late goals for Dortmund, who won for only the second time in nine games in all competitions.
They led when Marco Reus scored a penalty, which was awarded by the video assistant referee after Jadon Sancho was fouled by Gonzalo Castro.
Marc-Oliver Kempf's header from Castro's free-kick saw Stuttgart level but Alcacer scored from close range after a scramble in the box. Chelsea-bound Pulisic added a third in injury time.
Bayern, who have won the past six German titles, are now two goals above Dortmund on goal difference.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forGoretzkaat 54'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 25Müller
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 74'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forRibéryat 55'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Ribéry
- 18Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 20Jeong
- 26Ulreich
- 35Renato Sanches
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 2de Asevedo Furtado
- 31Knoche
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 13GerhardtSubstituted forMalliat 83'minutes
- 23Guilavogui
- 27ArnoldSubstituted forRexhbecajat 68'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 14MehmediSubstituted forSteffenat 58'minutes
- 9Weghorst
- 7Brekalo
Substitutes
- 3Verhaegh
- 8Steffen
- 10Malli
- 11Klaus
- 12Pervan
- 17Uduokhai
- 37Rexhbecaj
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Renato Sanches is caught offside.
Booking
Elvis Rexhbecaj (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Elvis Rexhbecaj (VfL Wolfsburg).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Josip Brekalo tries a through ball, but Wout Weghorst is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Yunus Malli replaces Yannick Gerhardt.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Attempt missed. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Jérôme Roussillon tries a through ball, but Renato Steffen is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Renato Sanches replaces James Rodríguez.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Elvis Rexhbecaj replaces Maximilian Arnold.
Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Koen Casteels.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Renato Steffen.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jérôme Roussillon.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Knoche.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen replaces Admir Mehmedi.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Javi Martínez.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Josip Brekalo (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, VfL Wolfsburg 0. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.