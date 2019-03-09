Premier League stats: Newcastle comeback, double centurion Kane, Fraser's assists, resolute Cardiff

Only Matt Le Tissier has scored more goals from free-kicks in the Premier League for Southampton than James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse scored a superb late free-kick as Southampton came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.

Leicester climbed to 10th with Jamie Vardy scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Fulham, Brighton won 2-1 at Crystal Palace and Cardiff claimed three vital points with a 2-0 win against West Ham.

Bournemouth won 2-0 at Huddersfield and Newcastle fought back to win 3-2 against Everton as they moved up to 13th in the table.

Here are the best of Saturday's stats: