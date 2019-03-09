Premier League stats: Newcastle comeback, double centurion Kane, Fraser's assists, resolute Cardiff

James Ward-Prowse celebrates scoring for Southampton against Tottenham
Only Matt Le Tissier has scored more goals from free-kicks in the Premier League for Southampton than James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse scored a superb late free-kick as Southampton came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.

Leicester climbed to 10th with Jamie Vardy scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Fulham, Brighton won 2-1 at Crystal Palace and Cardiff claimed three vital points with a 2-0 win against West Ham.

Bournemouth won 2-0 at Huddersfield and Newcastle fought back to win 3-2 against Everton as they moved up to 13th in the table.

Here are the best of Saturday's stats:

  • Newcastle United came from two goals down to win a Premier League game for the first time since October 2003 against Fulham under Sir Bobby Robson.
  • Spurs striker Harry Kane has now scored 200 goals for club and country (180 at club level and 20 for England).
  • Only Matt le Tissier (seven) has scored more goals from direct free-kicks for Southampton in the Premier League than James Ward-Prowse (four).
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, no goalkeeper has saved more Premier League penalties than Everton's Jordan Pickford (four, level with Lukasz Fabianski).
  • Jamie Vardy scored his 100th goal for Leicester City, becoming the first Foxes player to reach that landmark since Gary Lineker.
  • Fulham have lost their past 18 away Premier League matches when they have conceded the first goal.
  • Crystal Palace have won 19 penalties in the league since the start of the 2017-18 season, six more than any other side.
  • Glenn Murray has scored 35% of Brighton's Premier League goals (23 of 66), the highest proportion of any team's goals by a player in the history of the competition.
  • Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser is the first Scottish player to register 10 assists in a Premier League season. Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Chelsea's Eden Hazard (11 each) have provided more assists in Europe's 'big five' leagues - England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - this season.
  • Only two teams in top-flight history have scored fewer goals after 30 games than the 15 Huddersfield have managed this term - Leicester City (13 in 1977-78) and Derby County (14 in 2007-08).
  • West Ham have only won one of their past nine Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (D4 L4).
  • Cardiff kept their eighth league clean sheet of the season, which is more than Manchester United (seven) and Arsenal (five).

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC