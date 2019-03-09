Irish Premiership: Ballymena beat 10-man Coleraine 4-0

Ballymena's win puts them six points behind leaders Linfield

Andy McGrory scored a hat-trick as second-placed Ballymena United kept up their title challenge by beating derby rivals Coleraine 4-0.

Adam Lecky scored Ballymena's second goal although Coleraine claimed the ball had not crossed the line.

Ballymena are now six points behind leaders Linfield with a game in hand.

Elsewhere , Joe Gormley's goal gave Cliftonville a 1-0 win over Institute, 10-man Ards drew at Glentoran and Dungannon beat Newry City 2-1.

After Linfield's 2-0 defeat by Glenavon on Friday night, Ballymena knew they had the chance to eat into the Blues' commanding nine-point advantage at the top of the table.

In the end, David Jeffrey's men romped to a 4-0 victory but Coleraine, who had Gareth McConaghie sent off when the game was 0-0, felt the controversial second goal was crucial.

Gareth McConaghie's dismissal came when the match was still 0-0

McConaghie got a straight red on 22 minutes for fouling Johnny McMurray who had been running in on goal.

Four minutes later former Glenavon midfielder McGrory stooped to nod in after his initial header had struck the crossbar.

Then came that disputed goal when home keeper Chris Johns believed he had kept out Adam Lecky's effort, but the assistant referee flagged that the ball had crossed the line.

McGrory added two more after the break to wrap up a comprehensive victory.

At Solitude, Joe Gormley scored his first goal in seven games to lift Cliftonville to a 1-0 win over Institute.

Joe Gormley netted Cliftonville's winning goal against Institute

Gormley's 20th league strike of the season proved the difference, beating the 'Stute defence and curling his shot around Martin Gallagher in the 48th minute.

Ards moved a point ahead of basement side Newry at the bottom as they made it two games unbeaten under new boss Warren Feeney with a 1-1 draw against Glentoran at the Oval, despite playing all of the second half with 10 men.

Michael McLellan opened the scoring for the visitors in the 42nd minute when he lashed home from close range after a Craig McClean left-wing cross wasn't cleared by the home defence.

Midfielder Kym Nelson was sent off just before the break for an incident involving Darren Murray after a Gareth Tommons challenge on Chris Gallagher, with Nelson getting a straight red card and Murray receiving a yellow.

Murray equalised for the Glens midway through the second half, tapping home at the back post from a Curtis Allen header which looked like it may have been going in anyway.

Glentoran's William Garrett competes against Mark Kelly of Ards

Allen had hit the crossbar with an audacious strike in the first half and Glens defender William Garrett also struck the woodwork with a header in the closing minutes, but 10-man Ards held on for a vital point.

Newry City remain bottom of the table after conceding two goals inside the final three minutes to lose 2-1 at Dungannon Swifts.

After a low-key first half, Newry broke the deadlock on 53 minutes when Declan Carville's header from Karl Moody's cross from the left found its way past debutant Swifts keeper Evan Moran.

Dungannon had a Daniel Hughes effort ruled out for offside but the striker produced a low cross from the left which was converted from close range by Paul McElroy on 87 minutes.

Remarkably, the Swifts grabbed victory with a minute left on the clock when substitute Johnny Lafferty produced a towering header from Jarlath O'Rourke's corner.

Danske Bank Premiership Cliftonville 1-0 Institute Coleraine 0-4 Ballymena United Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Newry City Glentoran 1-1 Ards Warrenpoint Town OFF Crusaders