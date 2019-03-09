Championship: Larne beat Mallards to clinch title and promotion to Premiership

Media playback is not supported on this device Promotion party at Inver as Larne secure league win

Larne sealed the Championship title and promotion to the Premiership with a 3-0 home win over Ballinamallard United.

Martin Donnelly, David McDaid and Ben Tilney got the goals at Inver Park as Tiernan Lynch's men won the division with five games left to play.

The East Antrim side have led the Irish League's second tier since setting the pace from the start of the season.

Larne have received significant financial backing from owner Kenny Bruce since he took over in 2017.

Donnelly opened the scoring with his 22nd goal of the season in the 17th minute when he slotted home after a clever dummy from McDaid.

Former Coleraine and Cliftonville striker McDaid also took his personal tally for the campaign to 22 when he tapped in 11 minutes before the break.

Tilney made it three on the stroke of half time, finishing from close range after Fuad Sule's effort was blocked.