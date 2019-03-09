Pep Guardiola says it is 'almost impossible' for Manchester City not to drop points

Guardiola has urged his Manchester City players to remain "calm" following Saturday's win over Watford

Pep Guardiola says it will be "almost impossible" for Manchester City to win all their remaining Premier League games following the leaders' 3-1 victory over Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling's hat-trick helped Guardiola's side move four points clear of Liverpool, who can close the gap to one point with victory at home to Burnley on Sunday.

City will face Bundesliga side Schalke in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, leading 3-2 from the first leg in Germany. They will then play Swansea in the FA Cup sixth round next weekend.

"I guess we are going to drop points, because it is almost impossible if we go ahead in all competitions not to drop points," said the 48-year-old.

"We have to be calm and prepare for next week [against Schalke]."

'With VAR we don't have this problem'

City were deserved victors against the Hornets but there was controversy over Sterling's opener, which was initially ruled out for offside after Sergio Aguero chested the ball into the England international's path.

However, after a lengthy discussion with his assistant, referee Paul Tierney overruled his fellow official's decision and awarded the goal.

Clubs voted against using VAR in the Premier League this season, but it will be introduced in 2019/20.

"With VAR we don't have this problem," Guardiola said after Saturday's game. "The Premier League decides against VAR when all around the world we have it.

"Next season we won't be having this conversation and we will be clear. In the beginning of the season we voted for VAR to help referees, but many clubs didn't want it.

"I am helped by my staff and referees need help from technology."

Sterling's hat-trick was his first for the club since October 2015. The former Liverpool winger felt his 46th-minute opener changed the course of the game, following a first half in which City struggled to penetrate Watford's organised defence.

"I don't know what the issue was but I was hoping my goal didn't get cancelled out," he said afterwards. "We got it and it kick-started our game.

"It is only my second match ball and I want to try and get some more.

"All we can do is focus on ourselves, but let's hope we can get a bit of luck as well."

Pep dismisses Juve link

Guardiola has denied claims he is set to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus in the summer

Guardiola has recently been linked with a move to Juventus in the summer, with current manager Massimiliano Allegri expected to leave the Serie A champions at the end of the season.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, who has a contract with Manchester City until 2021, dismissed the claims.

"I don't understand why someone says something on social media and everyone says it's happening," he said.

"I am sorry for Allegri. I have two years and it is impossible for me to move, unless I get sacked.

"I am not going to Juventus for the next two seasons. What can I say? Nothing."