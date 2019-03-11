Match ends, Roma 2, Empoli 1.
Roma 2-1 Empoli: Claudio Ranieri wins first game since returning to Serie A side
-
- From the section European Football
Claudio Ranieri made a winning return as Roma boss as his side beat Empoli at home in their Serie A fixture.
Ranieri, sacked as Fulham boss on 28 February, was appointed Roma's head coach on Friday after the club sacked Eusebio di Francesco following their Champions League exit last week.
Stephan El Shaarawy's curling 25-yard strike put Roma ahead, but Juan Jesus' headed own goal quickly made it 1-1.
However, Patrik Schick's powerful header restored the hosts' lead.
Roma played the final 10 minutes with 10 men as midfielder Alessandro Florenzi was sent off for two bookable offences.
There was a late scare for Ranieri as Empoli's Rade Krunic put the ball in the net, but the goal was ruled out after a video assistant referee review adjudged there had been a handball.
In an entertaining match at Stadio Olimpico, Empoli's Manuel Pasqual hit the crossbar with a free-kick with Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Justin Kluivert both shooting narrowly wide.
Ranieri began his playing career with Roma in 1973-74 and also managed the team from September 2009 to February 2011, finishing second in Serie A in 2009-10, two points behind champions Inter Milan.
The Italian, who managed Chelsea between 2010 and 2014, won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2015-16, but only gained three victories in 19 matches in a spell of less than four months at Fulham, although he was only out of work for under two weeks.
Di Francesco had guided Roma to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017-18, but his side went out in the last 16 in 2018-19, losing 3-1 away at Porto in the second leg as they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate.
The win over Empoli leaves Roma fifth in Serie A, three points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan in the final Champions League qualifying place.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 24FlorenziBooked at 80mins
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 15Marcano
- 18Santon
- 4CristanteBooked at 13mins
- 42Nzonzi
- 34KluivertSubstituted forKarsdorpat 81'minutes
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forPerottiat 55'minutes
- 92El ShaarawyBooked at 62mins
- 14SchickSubstituted forCelarat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 8Perotti
- 19Coric
- 53Riccardi
- 55Pezzella
- 57Semeraro
- 58Cargnelutti
- 60Celar
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
Empoli
- 69Dragowski
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 5Veseli
- 26Silvestre
- 39Dell'Orco
- 23PasqualSubstituted forUcanat 84'minutes
- 18AcquahBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBrighiat 64'minutes
- 10Bennacer
- 33Krunic
- 17FariasSubstituted forOberlinat 79'minutes
- 11Caputo
Substitutes
- 1Provedel
- 4Brighi
- 6Pajac
- 8Traore
- 21Perucchini
- 22Maietta
- 28Capezzi
- 32Rasmussen
- 37Oberlin
- 43Nikolaou
- 48Ucan
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 2, Empoli 1.
Attempt saved. Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salih Ucan.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Iván Marcano.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Roma). Video Review.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Juan Jesus (Roma) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Dimitri Oberlin (Empoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Zan Celar replaces Patrik Schick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Salih Ucan replaces Manuel Pasqual.
Delay in match Patrik Schick (Roma) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Rick Karsdorp replaces Justin Kluivert.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) for a bad foul.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Dimitri Oberlin replaces Diego Farias.
Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frederic Veseli (Empoli).
Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cristian Dell'Orco (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Iván Marcano.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Matteo Brighi replaces Afriyie Acquah.
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rade Krunic (Empoli).
Attempt missed. Rade Krunic (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Manuel Pasqual with a cross.
Booking
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (Roma).
Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.