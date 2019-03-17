Scottish Premiership
Dundee12:30Celtic
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Stats - Dundee v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee have won just one of their 43 top-flight games against Celtic since 1998-99 (D8 L34) and are winless since a 2-0 victory under Ivano Bonetti back in May 2001 (P31 W0 D6 L25 since).
  • Celtic are unbeaten in their 20 trips to Dens Park in the league since 1998-99 (W15 D5), winning each of the past four by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.
  • Dundee have won just one of their 15 home Scottish Premiership games this campaign (D4 L10) - fewer than any other side, whilst only St Mirren (11) have lost more such games on home soil this season than Dundee (10).
  • Celtic have won eight of their past nine league games (D1), however they did draw their last such game (0-0 v Aberdeen) - they last failed to win back-to-back league games in September (D1 L1).
  • Scott Wright has been directly involved in five of Dundee's past seven league goals (2 goals, 3 assists), assisting three of their past four in the Premiership.

Sunday 17th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hearts30145113535047
6Hibernian30129945321345
7Motherwell30124143341-840
8Livingston30108123231138
9St Johnstone29115132939-1038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
View full Scottish Premiership table

