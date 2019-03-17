Stats - Dundee v Celtic
Scottish Premiership
- Dundee have won just one of their 43 top-flight games against Celtic since 1998-99 (D8 L34) and are winless since a 2-0 victory under Ivano Bonetti back in May 2001 (P31 W0 D6 L25 since).
- Celtic are unbeaten in their 20 trips to Dens Park in the league since 1998-99 (W15 D5), winning each of the past four by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.
- Dundee have won just one of their 15 home Scottish Premiership games this campaign (D4 L10) - fewer than any other side, whilst only St Mirren (11) have lost more such games on home soil this season than Dundee (10).
- Celtic have won eight of their past nine league games (D1), however they did draw their last such game (0-0 v Aberdeen) - they last failed to win back-to-back league games in September (D1 L1).
- Scott Wright has been directly involved in five of Dundee's past seven league goals (2 goals, 3 assists), assisting three of their past four in the Premiership.