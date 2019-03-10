Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Katas, Rangers, Morelos, Stewart, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are on the trail of £5m-rated Chelsea centre-back Tomas Katas, who is currently on loan at Bristol City. (Scottish Sun)

Eintracht Frankfurt could step up their efforts to sign Rangers top scorer Alfredo Morelos after German great Fredi Bobic was sent to watch the striker in Friday's draw with Hibernian. (Sunday Mail, Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard says he will take responsibility if Rangers end the season empty-handed. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen striker Greg Stewart is a surprise contender to be named in the Scotland squad for the first set of Euro 2020 qualifiers, with regular forwards Leigh Griffiths and Steven Naismith sidelined. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Scott Brown says misbehaving fans are "killing" the Scottish game after incidents involving Celtic team-mate Scott Sinclair and Rangers captain James Tavernier at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun, Sunday Mail, Herald on Sunday, Sunday Express)

Aaron Tshibola has urged FIFA and the FA to sort out his international future so he can play in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer. The Kilmarnock midfielders was left devastated back in November when red tape prevented him from playing for DR Congo, his parent's country. (Sunday Mail, print edition)