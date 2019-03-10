Scotland Women: Shelley Kerr's side can 'compete with anyone' - Kim Little

Kim Little has scored 52 goals in 130 caps for Scotland

Scotland Women are "a little bit away" from the world's top nations but can "compete with anyone on our day", says midfielder Kim Little.

The Arsenal player, 28, has 130 caps and helped Shelley Kerr's side reach their maiden World Cup finals.

She has also won every domestic trophy in Scotland and England.

"The majority of us play at this level because we have that determination to want to better those nations ranked higher than us," Little said.

"We know that we're a little bit away but we do feel that we have the potential and capabilities to compete with anyone on our day."

Scotland, ranked 20th in the world, finished fifth in the Algarve Cup earlier this month after losing narrowly to Canada, hammering Iceland and edging out Denmark.

They face England, Argentina and Japan in their World Cup group in France during June, and Little believes the trip to Portugal will have supplied the squad's younger players with valuable experience.

"The only way to get experience is to put players, not into the deep end, but into environments where they can learn and adapt and maybe do something wrong but know they can learn and do it better next time," she told BBC Scotland.

"From my experience of playing in the squad over the last 12 years, I've gained so much from just being able to play against all levels of teams and become better."