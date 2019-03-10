Chris Smalling: Manchester United defender shoved by fan during game against Arsenal

The incident happened in the 69th minute of the match at Emirates Stadium

A fan ran on to the pitch and shoved Manchester United defender Chris Smalling during his side's away match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

The incident happened shortly after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had converted a 69th-minute penalty to give the Gunners a 2-0 lead against United.

After pushing Smalling, the man ran with his arms aloft towards the Gunners players celebrating their goal.

Smalling was unhurt and the fan was taken off the pitch and arrested.

It came only hours after Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a spectator during Villa's 1-0 derby win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's.