Elderson Echiejile: Veteran Nigerian defender joins HJK Helsinki

Elderson Echiejile has been capped 60 times by Nigeria

Nigeria international defender Elderson Echiejile has completed a one-year move to Finnish giants HJK Helsinki.

The 31-year-old, who has the option to extend for another year, had been without a club since leaving French club Monaco last summer.

The left-back joined from Portugal's Braga in 2014 and made 54 appearances scoring twice.

''Elderson is an experienced player. He is also good in the aerial game, so we get added value to our special situations,'' HJK manager Mika Lehkosuo told the club's website.

''He immediately adapted to the team and got along well with others. Training sessions are now important to Elderson, because he is lacking game time. We have enough time to get him fit for the beginning of the season.''

This latest switch to Finland makes it a sixth move for Echiejile in five years and his long list of clubs includes Belgian outfits Standard Liège and Cercle Brugge, Spain's Sporting Gijón and Sivasspor in Turkey.

A former youth international, Elderson has been capped 60 times by Nigeria and won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles.

He played at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and was an unused substitute at last year's tournament in Russia.