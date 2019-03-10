SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster 'utterly condemns' fan who confronted Rangers' Tavernier

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Man confronts Rangers captain Tavernier during draw with Hibernian

The Scottish Professional Football League "utterly condemn" the "reprehensible behaviour" of the man who confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier during Friday's draw with Hibernian at Easter Road.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with "unacceptable" conduct.

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster said the body would take "any appropriate steps".

In a statement released on Sunday, he added: "We utterly condemn the reprehensible behaviour shown by the individual who invaded the pitch ‪on Friday night‬.

"We welcome the comments made by Leeann Dempster in tackling unacceptable conduct. We will of course review the specific circumstances of that event in conjunction with the match delegate and the police and take any appropriate steps."

The incident came six days after another spectator at Easter Road threw a glass bottle at Celtic's Scott Sinclair during a 2-0 win for the Scottish champions.