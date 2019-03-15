Welsh Premier & non-league round-up
JD Welsh Premier League
Friday, 15 March
Championship Conference
Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Connah's Quay, beaten by New Saints last weekend, will retain top spot if they beat Newtown. Nomads won 3-1 when the sides met at Deeside Stadium in phase one.
Saturday, 16 March
Championship Conference
Barry Town v Bala Town; 16:00 GMT: Barry's title hopes suffered a big blow after a 3-0 defeat at Newtown last weekend while Bala lost at Caernarfon. The original game between the two sides in February was called off due to floodlight failure at Jenner Park.
Evo-Stik South Premier Division South
Saturday, 16 March
Poole Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT
Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division
Saturday, 16 March
Colwyn Bay v Mossley; 15:00 GMT
FAW Women's Cup Semi-finals
Sunday, 17 March
Abergavenny Women v Cardiff City FC (14:00 GMT; Goytre FC)
Cardiff Met v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies (14:00 GMT; Leckwith Stadium, Cardiff)