Kylian Mbappe on PSG's loss to Man Utd - 'I've been unable to sleep'

Kylian Mbappe (l) is the second most expensive player of all time

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe says he has not slept since their Champions League last-16 exit to Manchester United.

The French champions, who won 2-0 at Old Trafford, were knocked out by Marcus Rashford's injury-time penalty.

Qatari-backed PSG have never been beyond the quarter-finals despite plenty of investment.

"I'm stunned. We'd worked so hard to get to this point," Mbappe told French TV channel TF1.

"I haven't been able to sleep. I'm pretty sure it's been the same with everyone.

"Honestly, it's hard to give it too much thought because the Champions League was our goal. The stadium was full for a magnificent occasion, we spoiled the party. We didn't want to ruin it but in the end we did."

The 20-year-old France World Cup winner, who cost the club £166m from Monaco, says it is "guaranteed" he will be at the club next season.

"With this elimination and all the problems it's going to create, there's no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that's clear and precise."

Champions PSG, who are not in league action this weekend, are 14 points clear of second-placed Lille in Ligue 1 with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the club moved Sunday's training session from their training ground to their Parc des Princes stadium because of security concerns, according to French press agency AFP.

They said there was graffiti saying 'Shameful! Spineless' and 'Respect us'. About 500 fans were allowed inside the stadium but subjected the players to insults.