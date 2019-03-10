SWPL: Glasgow City make it 21 goals in three games

Glasgow City's Kirsty Howat scored twice to take her tally for the season to eight

Free-scoring Glasgow City made it 21 goals in three games as their blistering start to the new season continued with a 5-1 win over Stirling.

The Scottish champions, searching for a 13th league title in a row, added to a 7-1 win against Spartans and a 9-0 SWPL Cup success over St Johnstone.

Hibs remain in top spot after they beat newly-promoted Motherwell 4-0.

All the top four won, with Celtic beating Spartans 5-1, and Rangers 2-1 winners over Forfar Farmington.

'Brilliant' Howat

Eight of City's 21 goals have come from Kirsty Howat, who has started the season in phenomenal form, scoring two hat-tricks in their opening two games and adding a double on Sunday.

"She's been brilliant," team-mate Nicola Docherty told Glasgow City TV.

"She's sharp in training, she's always in the right place at the right time. You know if you're putting the ball in the box Kirsty is going to get on the end of it."

Favourites lose

Dundee United remain unbeaten in SWPL 2 after a somewhat surprising 1-0 win over promotion favourites Hearts.

Glasgow Girls could not take advantage of the slip though, drawing 1-1 with Hamilton Accies.

Kilmarnock beat St Johnstone 2-0, while Hutchison Vale against Partick Thistle was postponed due to the weather.