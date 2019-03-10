Cardiff Met win Welsh Premier Women's League title after goalless draw

From the section

Cardiff Met have won the Welsh Premier Women's League following a goalless draw at Swansea City.

Met secured the title with two games to spare after picking up the point they needed at Llandarcy to claim their sixth title.

Kerry Harris' side have gone through the season unbeaten, winning twelve and drawing two of their fourteen games to date.

The Archers become champions for a second successive season.

They will enter the 2019-20 Women's Champions League qualifiers in August.