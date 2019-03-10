Spanish La Liga
Real Valladolid1Real Madrid4

Real Valladolid 1-4 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice in win

By Emlyn Begley

BBC Sport

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Valladolid in La Liga, although the result is unlikely to relieve the pressure on head coach Santiago Solari.

Valladolid were unfortunate not to be well clear as Ruben Alcaraz missed a penalty and Sergi Guardiola had two goals ruled out before Anuar's opener.

Raphael Varane equalised from close range and Karim Benzema then scored twice, from a penalty and a header.

Casemiro was sent off for two yellows before Luka Modric added a fourth.

Third-placed Real, who have only won two of their past six games, are 12 points behind leaders and champions Barcelona.

Solari's side were knocked out out of the Champions League, the tournament they had won for three consecutive years, after losing 4-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday - their fourth consecutive home defeat.

Madrid's week looked like hitting another low

Ruben Alcaraz's penalty
Ruben Alcaraz's penalty was nowhere near the goal

Madrid were coming up against a team who had only won once in 13 league and cup games. And yet the hosts could have been 4-0 up inside half an hour.

Alcaraz blazed a penalty well over the bar after Alvaro Odriozola fouled Guardiola in the box, while Guardiola thought he had given Valladolid the lead when he tapped home Keko's cross but the referee disallowed it for offside after video consultation.

And three minutes later the striker, who has never scored a La Liga goal, had a header rightly ruled out for offside.

Guardiola, a Real fan who was sacked by Barcelona in 2015 after it emerged he had sent anti-Catalan tweets, at least had a hand in the opening goal as he diverted Keko's cross into Anuar's path to tap home.

At that stage things were not looking good for a Real side without the injured Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale and suspended captain Sergio Ramos.

Real show good spirit to fight back

The visitors could have crumbled but they were level five minutes later - although they needed a slice of luck as Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip flapped at a cross, leaving Varane to tap into an empty net.

Madrid started to dominate after half-time and after Oscar Plano brought down Odriozola in the box Benzema sent Masip the wrong way from the spot.

The French striker then headed in Toni Kroos' shot to put the visitors in control.

They were down to 10 men when Casemiro stood in the way of free-kick taker Plano, earning himself a second booking.

Real have received a red card in four of their last six matches, as many as in their previous 86.

A Valladolid rally never looked on and Modric scored a late fourth after cutting into the box from Benzema's pass.

But Madrid's season is practically over as they are 12 points off top, 10 points clear of fifth place and out of the Copa del Rey, and reports of a Jose Mourinho return to manage the club continue.

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

  • 1Masip
  • 18Regal Angulo
  • 2Fernández
  • 5Calero
  • 22Martínez GarcíaBooked at 61mins
  • 24Gontán GallardoSubstituted forCopat 73'minutes
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 14Alcaraz
  • 10PlanoSubstituted forÜnalat 86'minutes
  • 23MohamedSubstituted forVerdeat 63'minutes
  • 12Guardiola Navarro

Substitutes

  • 3Delgado
  • 9Ünal
  • 11Verde
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 15Hervías
  • 17Moyano Lujano
  • 20Cop

Real Madrid

  • 25CourtoisBooked at 64mins
  • 19OdriozolaBooked at 12mins
  • 5VaraneSubstituted forVallejoat 88'minutes
  • 6Nacho
  • 23ReguilónBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMarceloat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Modric
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 80mins
  • 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 74'minutes
  • 20Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 24Ceballos

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 3Vallejo
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 21Díaz
  • 27González
  • 33Seoane
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
21,914

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away12
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Real Valladolid 1, Real Madrid 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Real Madrid 4.

Booking

Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).

Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoñito with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Sergio Reguilón.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesús Vallejo replaces Raphael Varane.

Attempt missed. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Enes Ünal replaces Óscar Plano.

Goal!

Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Real Madrid 4. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt missed. Duje Cop (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nacho.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).

Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Daniele Verde with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Duje Cop replaces Keko.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.

Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.

Offside, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.

Booking

Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).

Attempt blocked. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27196269264363
2Atl Madrid27168339172256
3Real Madrid27163847321551
4Getafe27129636241245
5Alavés2711882830-241
6Sevilla27117946361040
7Valencia2781543023739
8Real Betis27116103132-139
9Real Sociedad2798103232035
10Eibar2781183536-135
11Espanyol2797113240-834
12Ath Bilbao2771372631-534
13Leganés2789102732-533
14Girona27710102937-831
15Levante2786133748-1130
16Real Valladolid2768132138-1726
17Villarreal27511112935-626
18Celta Vigo2767143645-925
19Rayo Vallecano2765162948-1923
20Huesca2757152744-1722
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories