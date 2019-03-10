Real Valladolid 1-4 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice in win

Karim Benzema has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Valladolid in La Liga, although the result is unlikely to relieve the pressure on head coach Santiago Solari.

Valladolid were unfortunate not to be well clear as Ruben Alcaraz missed a penalty and Sergi Guardiola had two goals ruled out before Anuar's opener.

Raphael Varane equalised from close range and Karim Benzema then scored twice, from a penalty and a header.

Casemiro was sent off for two yellows before Luka Modric added a fourth.

Third-placed Real, who have only won two of their past six games, are 12 points behind leaders and champions Barcelona.

Solari's side were knocked out out of the Champions League, the tournament they had won for three consecutive years, after losing 4-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday - their fourth consecutive home defeat.

Madrid's week looked like hitting another low

Ruben Alcaraz's penalty was nowhere near the goal

Madrid were coming up against a team who had only won once in 13 league and cup games. And yet the hosts could have been 4-0 up inside half an hour.

Alcaraz blazed a penalty well over the bar after Alvaro Odriozola fouled Guardiola in the box, while Guardiola thought he had given Valladolid the lead when he tapped home Keko's cross but the referee disallowed it for offside after video consultation.

And three minutes later the striker, who has never scored a La Liga goal, had a header rightly ruled out for offside.

Guardiola, a Real fan who was sacked by Barcelona in 2015 after it emerged he had sent anti-Catalan tweets, at least had a hand in the opening goal as he diverted Keko's cross into Anuar's path to tap home.

At that stage things were not looking good for a Real side without the injured Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale and suspended captain Sergio Ramos.

Real show good spirit to fight back

The visitors could have crumbled but they were level five minutes later - although they needed a slice of luck as Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip flapped at a cross, leaving Varane to tap into an empty net.

Madrid started to dominate after half-time and after Oscar Plano brought down Odriozola in the box Benzema sent Masip the wrong way from the spot.

The French striker then headed in Toni Kroos' shot to put the visitors in control.

They were down to 10 men when Casemiro stood in the way of free-kick taker Plano, earning himself a second booking.

Real have received a red card in four of their last six matches, as many as in their previous 86.

A Valladolid rally never looked on and Modric scored a late fourth after cutting into the box from Benzema's pass.

But Madrid's season is practically over as they are 12 points off top, 10 points clear of fifth place and out of the Copa del Rey, and reports of a Jose Mourinho return to manage the club continue.