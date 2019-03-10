Match ends, Real Valladolid 1, Real Madrid 4.
Real Valladolid 1-4 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice in win
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Valladolid in La Liga, although the result is unlikely to relieve the pressure on head coach Santiago Solari.
Valladolid were unfortunate not to be well clear as Ruben Alcaraz missed a penalty and Sergi Guardiola had two goals ruled out before Anuar's opener.
Raphael Varane equalised from close range and Karim Benzema then scored twice, from a penalty and a header.
Casemiro was sent off for two yellows before Luka Modric added a fourth.
Third-placed Real, who have only won two of their past six games, are 12 points behind leaders and champions Barcelona.
Solari's side were knocked out out of the Champions League, the tournament they had won for three consecutive years, after losing 4-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday - their fourth consecutive home defeat.
Madrid's week looked like hitting another low
Madrid were coming up against a team who had only won once in 13 league and cup games. And yet the hosts could have been 4-0 up inside half an hour.
Alcaraz blazed a penalty well over the bar after Alvaro Odriozola fouled Guardiola in the box, while Guardiola thought he had given Valladolid the lead when he tapped home Keko's cross but the referee disallowed it for offside after video consultation.
And three minutes later the striker, who has never scored a La Liga goal, had a header rightly ruled out for offside.
Guardiola, a Real fan who was sacked by Barcelona in 2015 after it emerged he had sent anti-Catalan tweets, at least had a hand in the opening goal as he diverted Keko's cross into Anuar's path to tap home.
At that stage things were not looking good for a Real side without the injured Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale and suspended captain Sergio Ramos.
Real show good spirit to fight back
The visitors could have crumbled but they were level five minutes later - although they needed a slice of luck as Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip flapped at a cross, leaving Varane to tap into an empty net.
Madrid started to dominate after half-time and after Oscar Plano brought down Odriozola in the box Benzema sent Masip the wrong way from the spot.
The French striker then headed in Toni Kroos' shot to put the visitors in control.
They were down to 10 men when Casemiro stood in the way of free-kick taker Plano, earning himself a second booking.
Real have received a red card in four of their last six matches, as many as in their previous 86.
A Valladolid rally never looked on and Modric scored a late fourth after cutting into the box from Benzema's pass.
But Madrid's season is practically over as they are 12 points off top, 10 points clear of fifth place and out of the Copa del Rey, and reports of a Jose Mourinho return to manage the club continue.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 18Regal Angulo
- 2Fernández
- 5Calero
- 22Martínez GarcíaBooked at 61mins
- 24Gontán GallardoSubstituted forCopat 73'minutes
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 14Alcaraz
- 10PlanoSubstituted forÜnalat 86'minutes
- 23MohamedSubstituted forVerdeat 63'minutes
- 12Guardiola Navarro
Substitutes
- 3Delgado
- 9Ünal
- 11Verde
- 13Rodríguez
- 15Hervías
- 17Moyano Lujano
- 20Cop
Real Madrid
- 25CourtoisBooked at 64mins
- 19OdriozolaBooked at 12mins
- 5VaraneSubstituted forVallejoat 88'minutes
- 6Nacho
- 23ReguilónBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMarceloat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Modric
- 14CasemiroBooked at 80mins
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 74'minutes
- 20Asensio
- 9Benzema
- 24Ceballos
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 3Vallejo
- 12Marcelo
- 15Valverde
- 21Díaz
- 27González
- 33Seoane
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 21,914
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 1, Real Madrid 4.
Booking
Marcelo (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Antoñito with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Sergio Reguilón.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesús Vallejo replaces Raphael Varane.
Attempt missed. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Enes Ünal replaces Óscar Plano.
Goal!
Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Real Madrid 4. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Duje Cop (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nacho.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Joaquín Fernández.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).
Sergio Reguilón (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Daniele Verde with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Duje Cop replaces Keko.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Álvaro Odriozola.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Offside, Real Valladolid. Daniele Verde tries a through ball, but Sergi Guardiola is caught offside.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).
Attempt blocked. Daniele Verde (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.