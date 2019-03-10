Marseille 1-0 Nice: Mario Balotelli scores against his former team

Mario Balotelli had not scored for Nice this season before leaving for Marseille

Mario Balotelli became the first player in 45 years to score in his first four Marseille Ligue 1 home games - with the only goal against his former club Nice.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker left Nice for Marseille in January and has scored five goals in seven games since.

His goal came when he headed in Lucas Ocampos' cross from six yards out.

Marseille, who are unbeaten in six games, are three points off the Champions League places.