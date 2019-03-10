French Ligue 1
Marseille1Nice0

Marseille 1-0 Nice: Mario Balotelli scores against his former team

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli had not scored for Nice this season before leaving for Marseille

Mario Balotelli became the first player in 45 years to score in his first four Marseille Ligue 1 home games - with the only goal against his former club Nice.

The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker left Nice for Marseille in January and has scored five goals in seven games since.

His goal came when he headed in Lucas Ocampos' cross from six yards out.

Marseille, who are unbeaten in six games, are three points off the Champions League places.

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 17Sarr
  • 4KamaraBooked at 69mins
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 2H Sakai
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forRadonjicat 85'minutes
  • 27LopezSubstituted forPayetat 85'minutes
  • 8Sanson
  • 5OcamposBooked at 58mins
  • 28Germain
  • 9BalotelliSubstituted forStrootmanat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pires da Fonseca
  • 7Radonjic
  • 10Payet
  • 12Strootman
  • 14N'Jie
  • 16Pelé
  • 19Dias

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 20Atal
  • 29HerelleBooked at 90mins
  • 31Costa Santos
  • 23Sarr
  • 24JalletSubstituted forBurnerat 29'minutes
  • 5TamezeSubstituted forSackoat 78'minutes
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 6WalterSubstituted forCyprienat 67'minutes
  • 27Makengo
  • 7Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

  • 12Coly
  • 15Burner
  • 16Clementia
  • 18Sacko
  • 25Cyprien
  • 33Diaby
  • 34Pelmard
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamNice
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 1, Nice 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Nice 0.

Offside, Nice. Wylan Cyprien tries a through ball, but Youcef Atal is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Christophe Herelle (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille).

Malang Sarr (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille).

Malang Sarr (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Florian Thauvin.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Dimitri Payet replaces Maxime Lopez.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Patrick Burner.

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Adrien Tameze.

Attempt missed. Adrien Tameze (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youcef Atal.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Mario Balotelli.

Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.

Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Malang Sarr.

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Malang Sarr (Nice).

Substitution

Substitution, Nice. Wylan Cyprien replaces Remi Walter.

Hand ball by Christophe Herelle (Nice).

Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).

Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Goal!

Goal! Marseille 1, Nice 0. Mario Balotelli (Marseille) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th March 2019

  • MarseilleMarseille1NiceNice0
  • MontpellierMontpellier2AngersAngers2
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0LilleLille1
  • ToulouseToulouse1GuingampGuingamp0
  • RennesRennes3CaenCaen1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG26232179156471
2Lille28176545232257
3Lyon28148647331450
4Marseille2814594435947
5Reims28101353027343
6Saint-Étienne2812793634243
7Montpellier28101263831742
8Rennes2711793835340
9Nice28117102028-840
10Strasbourg28911843331038
11Nîmes27106113840-236
12Angers2881193333035
13Bordeaux2889112730-333
14Nantes2787123134-331
15Toulouse28710112742-1531
16Amiens2884162443-1928
17Monaco2869132944-1527
18Dijon2756162141-2021
19Caen28311142339-1620
20Guingamp2847171851-3319
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC