Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Kalas, Rangers, Tavernier, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Bristol City will fight to keep Celtic target Tomas Kalas, the 25-year-old defender currently on loan from Chelsea. (Sun)

Celtic forward Mikey Johnston says the Scottish Premiership leaders do not have the title won after they were held to a draw by Aberdeen on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Rangers captain James Tavernier has spoken of how his wife watched on television has he was confronted by a spectator on the pitch during Friday's draw with Hibernian. (Sun)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says stadiums may be closed if the recent trend of crowd disorder continues. (Herald - subscription required)

Sheffield Wednesday forward Steven Fletcher is likely to miss Scotland's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers after limping off during his club side's draw with Derby County. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have made a pre-contract offer to their former midfielder, Derby's Craig Bryson, 32, whose current deal ends this summer. (Express)

Killie midfielder Alan Power has encouraged the Rugby Park board to secure manager Steve Clarke's long-term future. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna should resist a move and stay with the Dons, says former Pittodrie team-mate Jayden Stockley. (Sun)

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has urged soon to be out of contract team-mate Jake Hastie to stay at Fir Park. (National - subscription required)

Scottish manager Alex Neil, currently with Preston North End, is under consideration to succeed Darren Moore as West Bromwich Albion boss. (Telegraph)