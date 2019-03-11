Slavisa Jokanovic: West Brom to hold further talks with former Fulham boss

Slavisa Jokanovic led Fulham to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs last season

West Bromwich Albion will have further talks with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as they step up their efforts to replace sacked head coach Darren Moore.

Moore, 44, was dismissed following Saturday's draw with Ipswich Town.

Albion have made Jokanovic one of their prime candidates after guiding Watford and Fulham to the Premier League.

The Baggies have options and will also sound out ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner to see if he is interested.

Former Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is also a potential candidate and is one of the men who made their interest known following Moore's dismissal.

However, Albion are keen to have a new head coach in place before Wednesday's Championship fixture against Swansea if possible and 50-year-old Jokanovic is available.

The Serb, who was sacked by Fulham in November, worked with Albion's sporting director Luke Dowling during his spell as Watford boss in 2014-15.