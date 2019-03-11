Truro City: New owners Cornish Pirates urged to invest in football club by manager Leigh Robinson

Leigh Robinson has guided Truro City out of the relegation zone since taking over early in the season

Truro City manager Leigh Robinson says the club's new owners must invest in the infrastructure at the National League South side.

Championship rugby union side Cornish Pirates have taken over the team amid plans to move to a new stadium.

Truro are five points above the relegation zone after Saturday's 3-1 home loss to East Thurrock United.

"What we have here is a real good level of football and we've got some good players here," Robinson said.

"But what we haven't got is an infrastructure to speak of at all, which at this level of football is pretty extraordinary."

Robinson told BBC Radio Cornwall: "Being a football manager at this level is not just about budget, we've got a good budget and have no complaints in that respect, but managing at this level is about the environment you create.

"The environment here isn't wonderful because we haven't got enough people behind the scenes doing stuff

"What we do need, and where the takeover hopefully will be very good for us, is it will give us more people behind the scenes."