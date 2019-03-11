Asamoah Gyan: Ghana captain left out of squad for Afcon qualifier against Kenya

Asamoah Gyan is not inlcuded in Ghana's squad to face Kenya on 23 March.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been left out of coach Kwesi Appiah's 24-man squad to face Kenya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra on 23 March.

Gyan has struggled for playing time at his club Kayserispor in Turkey this season due to injuries.

The 33-year-old striker, who played for 27 minutes in the 3-0 defeat away to Rizespor in the Super Lig on Sunday, was part of the Blacks Stars squad for their 2-0 win over Ethiopia in Addis Ababa in November 2018 but was an unused substitute.

Coach Appiah has also recalled striker Kwesi Appiah, his namesake, after a four-year absence.

The 28-year-old last played for Ghana in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast, a game the Black Stars lost 9-8 on penalties.

Although he was recalled three years ago, the former Crystal Palace striker missed the match against Mozambique in Accra due to a knee injury.

Appiah has scored four goals in 18 appearances for AFC Wimbledon in England's League One.

There are six uncapped players in Appiah's squad, including three from local top tier side Asante Kotoko, along with Belgium-based Joseph Aidoo, Portugal-based Alhassan Wakaso and Turkey-based Caleb Ekuban.

Established names such as the Ayew brothers of Andre and Jordan, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah, John Boye, Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso are in the squad.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Lumor Agbenyenu (Göztepe SK, Turkey), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko), Nuhu Kassim (Hoffenheim, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), John Boye (Metz, France), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko), Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE), Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Alhassan Wakaso (Vitória Guimarães, Portugal), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Forwards: Caleb Ansah Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, England)