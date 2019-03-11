James McClean poppy abuse: QPR to act on social media video
QPR have launched an internal investigation to identify fans who abused Stoke winger James McClean during Saturday's Championship match.
A video circulating on social media shows a section of Rangers supporters shouting obscenities at the Irishman and asking him "where's your poppy?".
McClean does not wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt each November for personal reasons.
"The club wholly condemns such abuse," a QPR statement said.
"An internal investigation is now under way as we seek to identify those involved."
QPR and Stoke drew 0-0 at Loftus Road at the weekend.