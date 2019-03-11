SFA & SPFL to introduce new measures to combat crowd trouble

Referee Willie Collum hands over a bottle that was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair at Easter Road

The Scottish FA and Scottish Professional Football League are to introduce new measures to help tackle unacceptable conduct among fans.

The governing bodies held talks after recent high-profile incidents including coin throwing, fans confronting players and sectarian singing.

The new sanctions are due to be announced this week.

One measure being considered is to give clubs the power to apply for banning orders that would cover all stadiums.

SPFL clubs have continually resisted calls to introduce a zero tolerance approach - known as strict liability - that could result in fines, stadium closures and even points deductions, following bad behaviour.

League rules state clubs will escape punishment if they can prove all practicable steps were taken to prevent unacceptable conduct.