Blackpool: FA investigate pitch invasion after Southend draw

Blackpool's equaliser came in the 96th minute of their League One match against Southend

A pitch invasion at the end of Blackpool's home game against Southend on Saturday is being investigated by the Football Association.

The incident happened after Southend's Taylor Moore scored an own goal deep into injury time in the 2-2 draw.

Fans ran on to the pitch and several orange gas canisters were let off.

A near sell-out crowd of 15,871 was in attendance for their first home game since controversial owner Owen Oyston was removed from the club's board.

The club later issued a statement praising supporters for their enthusiastic celebrations, but warned that similar behaviour in future would not be tolerated.

"We know that you will all maintain that passion for the remainder of the season, and fully acknowledge the excitement and emotion of scoring a 96th-minute equaliser on such a memorable day in the history of Blackpool Football Club," the statement said.

"However, we must implore all supporters to remain in the stands, no matter what the situation. No spectators or unauthorised persons must encroach on to the pitch.

"Having worked so hard to reach this point, it would be such a shame to run the risk of FA sanctions and see the club fined or forced to play matches behind closed doors."