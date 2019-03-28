Premier League, EFL, Scottish football: Ups, downs & European qualification

Manchester City were the first English team to book their place in Europe

BBC Sport outlines the battles for promotion and relegation - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland.

Premier League

The top four teams will qualify automatically for next season's Champions League group stage.

Clubs outside the top four can qualify if they win the Champions League or Europa League. However, no country may have more than five teams in the Champions League - so if English teams win both competitions but both finish outside the top four, the fourth-placed team will enter the Europa League instead.

The fifth-placed Premier League side qualify for the Europa League group stage, as do the FA Cup winners.

Because Carabao Cup winners Manchester City are already guaranteed to finish in the top six - and are overwhelmingly likely to qualify for the Champions League - the sixth-placed team will also make the Europa League, entering at the second qualifying round.

If City also win the FA Cup, that European place reverts to the league and the seventh-placed team will enter the Europa League. Teams are no longer eligible to enter Europe by virtue of being losing FA Cup finalists.

At this stage, Liverpool and Manchester City are guaranteed at least a Europa League place.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship. Huddersfield will go down on Saturday if they lose to Crystal Palace and Burnley and Southampton both win.

Championship

The top two teams will be promoted to the Premier League, with the next four entering the play-offs.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One.

League One

The top two teams will be promoted to the Championship, with the next four entering the play-offs. Leaders Luton are assured of at least a play-off place, with second-placed Barnsley close to joining them.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to League Two.

League Two

The top three teams will be promoted to League One, with the next four entering the play-offs. Lincoln City top the table and are close to assuring themselves a play-off place at least.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League.

National League

The National League champions will be promoted to League Two, with the next six teams entering the play-offs.

The fourth and seventh-placed teams will meet in the first round of the play-offs, as will the fifth and sixth-placed teams. They are joined in the semi-finals by the second and third-placed sides. The winners of the final will be promoted to the EFL.

The bottom four teams will be relegated and replaced by the champions and play-off winners of the National League North and South divisions. Braintree could be relegated as early as Saturday.

Scottish Premiership

The Premiership will split in half after the 33rd round of games on 6-7 April, with the top six and the bottom six playing the other teams in their section for a fourth and final time.

Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock are certain of finishing in the top six, while Hamilton Academical, Dundee and St Mirren are guaranteed to finish in the bottom six.

The champions will enter the Champions League at the first qualifying round. The second and third-placed sides, as well as the Scottish Cup winners, will qualify for the Europa League first qualifying round. If the cup winners have already qualified for Europe through their league place, that Europa League spot will pass to the fourth-placed team.

The bottom side will be relegated to the Scottish Championship, while the 11th-placed team will face the winners of the Championship play-offs over two legs, with the losers in the second tier next season.

Scottish Championship

The champions will be promoted to the Scottish Premiership.

The third and fourth-placed sides will meet in the first round of the play-offs, with the winners playing the division's second-placed team. Whoever emerges victorious from that two-legged encounter will face the second-bottom side in the Scottish Premiership - again both home and away - with a spot in the top flight the prize.

The bottom club will be relegated to Scottish League One. The ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three third-tier sides.

Scottish League One

The champions will be promoted to the Scottish Championship, while teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter a play-off with the ninth-placed team in the second tier.

Leaders Arbroath are assured of at least a play-off place.

The bottom club will be relegated to Scottish League Two. The ninth-placed side will enter a play-off with three fourth-tier teams.

Scottish League Two

The champions will be promoted to Scottish League One, while teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter a play-off with the side who finished ninth in the division above.

Peterhead, Edinburgh City and Clyde are assured of at least a play-off place.

The team finishing bottom, likely to be Albion Rovers or Berwick Rangers, will enter a play-off against a candidate club - the winner of a play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions, or another eligible club nominated by the Scottish Football Association - for the final place in Scottish League Two for the 2019-20 campaign.