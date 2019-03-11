Marco Silva: Everton manager charged by the FA after arguing with officials on the pitch

Ayoze Perez scored twice in the final nine minutes as Newcastle beat Everton 3-2 at St James' Park

Everton manager Marco Silva has been charged by the Football Association with "improper conduct" after he argued with the match officials on the pitch.

The incident occurred at the end of Saturday's Premier League away game at Newcastle, when Everton threw away a two-goal lead and lost 3-2.

Silva was unhappy his side did not get a penalty and said Newcastle's winning goal was "a clear offside".

The Portuguese has until Thursday, 14 March to respond to the charge.

Following Saturday's match, which left Everton 11th in the table, Silva spoke to BBC Sport about the incident with referee Lee Mason.

"I was speaking with him and more the assistant because it's difficult for me to understand.

"When they scored the third goal it was a big mistake by the assistant - it was a clear offside. It's not just one or two players in offside positions, there were five Newcastle players in the same line in offside positions."