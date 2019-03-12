Will Vaulks: Rotherham United midfielder named in Wales squad

International friendly: Wales v Trinidad & Tobago Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Wednesday, 20 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC One Wales

Wales have handed a first call-up to Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks for the friendly against Trinidad and Tobago and their first Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs watched the 25-year-old play in Rotherham's 3-2 win over Blackburn earlier this month.

Vaulks was born on the Wirral and previously played for Tranmere, Workington and Falkirk.

He joined Rotherham in 2016 and qualifies for Wales through his mother.

Wales face Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly at Wrexham on 20 March, four days before hosting Slovakia in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff.

