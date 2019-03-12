Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Celtic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says the Pittodrie men do not feel inferior to Celtic and Rangers in any way. (Press and Journal)

Derek McInnes refuses to accept that Rangers are favourites for tonight's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay. (Daily Record)

And the Dons boss is delighted that rival Steven Gerrard is calling on his club's fans to "take the roof off Ibrox", as he feels a big atmosphere will spur his side on. (Sun)

Dons boss Derek McInnes has ruled out a move to West Brom, branding their treatment of the axed Darren Moore as unfair. (Press and Journal)

Referee Steven McLean phoned Steven Gerrard to apologise for missing a foul in the lead up to Hibs equaliser on Friday night. (Sun)

Scotland duo Callum Paterson and Ryan Fraser are set to miss the Euro 2020 qualifier with Kazakhstan due to fears over the artificial pitch. (Daily Mail - print edition)

SPFL and SFA chiefs held a three-hour crisis meeting over how to drive hooligans out of the game. (Daily Record)

Celtic must wait to discover the extent of Maryan Shved's torn thigh muscle. (Daily Record)

Other gossip

Hannah Rankin will face American Sarah Curran for the vacant IBO super-welterweight title at Paisley's Lagoon Centre on 15 June. (Helensburgh Advertiser)