Marc McNulty and Liam Palmer win Scotland call-ups

Oliver Burke already has five caps for his country but has not featured since 2017

Hibernian forward Marc McNulty and Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer have been named in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad.

The uncapped pair are in the 27-man squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Oli Burke has also returned to the squad and could win his first cap in two years.

The news come as first-choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

However, there are notable exclusions for Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack, Celtic defender Jack Hendry, and Fulham midfielders Tom Cairney and Kevin McDonald.

Burke, 21, has scored four goals since moving to Glasgow on loan from West Brom in January.

Palmer, 27, who can play at right-back or in midfield, has been a Wednesday regular in the Championship this term.

Burke won the last of his five caps in a friendly against Canada in 2017, while Palmer played eight times for Scotland at under-21 level.

McNulty, on-loan from Reading, has scored six goals in his eight appearances so far for Hibs.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Scott Bain (Celtic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: David Bates (Hamburg), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Hearts), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Oliver Burke (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea), Marc McNulty (Hibernian), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland), Johnny Russell (Kansas City).