Women's World Cup 2019: England reveal specially designed kit

England's Lucy Bronze wearing the new Lionesses home kit

England women will wear a specially designed kit for this summer's World Cup - the first time they have had one different to the men's team.

The SheBelieves Cup winners will debut the home kit against Canada at Manchester City's Academy Stadium on Friday, 5 April.

They have further warm-up games against Spain, Denmark and New Zealand.

"It is great to see kits designed specifically with us in mind," said Lionesses forward Fran Kirby said.

"The home kit seems really classic, while the pattern of the away is exciting and new."

The home shirt is the traditional white with red cuffs, while the socks include hand-drawn prints representing the floral symbol of English counties.

The floral pattern dominates the whole away kit, which is dark red and incorporates the cross of St George into the shirt.

Each one is made from 12 recycled plastic bottles, which has been the case with Nike football kits since 2010.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the Football Association's director of women's football, said: "It's the first time our women's team have had their own unique and exclusive kits, which is a real marker of progress and an indicator of how much the profile of the women's game has grown in this country."

The Women's World Cup begins in France on 7 June, with Phil Neville's Lionesses in a group with Scotland, Argentina and Japan.