Gareth Bale: Ryan Giggs backs Wales forward over Real Madrid worries

Gareth Bale became Wales' record goalscorer in Ryan Giggs' first match in charge, a 6-0 win over China in 2018

Wales manager Ryan Giggs is confident Gareth Bale will put his difficulties at Real Madrid behind him to be the talisman for the Euro 2020 campaign.

Bale's future at the Bernabeu is uncertain given the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager and fan hostility.

But Giggs said: "I expect Gareth to turn up and do what he always does, give everyone a lift.

"When he plays for Wales he gives 100% and more often than not he performs well."

Former Manchester United winger Giggs admits it has been tough for Bale in recent weeks given the 29-year-old's injury problems, uncertainty over his future, fan discontent and even criticism from Real team-mates Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo.

"It was the same when I played at United and you lost," he said.

"You have to put up with that, just like you have to put up with all the adulation when you win leagues and Champions Leagues. It comes with the territory.

"Great players over the years have put up with that, especially at Real Madrid. There's newspapers dedicated every day to reporting on that club.

"You have to take the rough with the smooth. He always turns up and is always brilliant around the camp."

Bale was included in a 31-man Wales squad for the friendly against Trinidad and Tobago on 20 March, which comes four days before their opening match of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Slovakia at Cardiff City Stadium.

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks has been called up for the first time.